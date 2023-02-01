Home Business Eurozone: manufacturing PMI slows down the contraction again in January
Business

Eurozone: manufacturing PMI slows down the contraction again in January

by admin

The contraction in the eurozone manufacturing sector continued into the new year, with production volumes and new manufacturing orders still lower. January’s S&P Global PMI for Eurozone Manufacturing rose for the third consecutive month and hit 48.8, up from 47.8 in December. Although still below the 50.0 threshold, and therefore indicative of a deterioration in the health of the eurozone manufacturing sector, it represents the highest value since last August

