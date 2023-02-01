The contraction in the eurozone manufacturing sector continued into the new year, with production volumes and new manufacturing orders still lower. January’s S&P Global PMI for Eurozone Manufacturing rose for the third consecutive month and hit 48.8, up from 47.8 in December. Although still below the 50.0 threshold, and therefore indicative of a deterioration in the health of the eurozone manufacturing sector, it represents the highest value since last August
