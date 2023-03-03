6
In February, the final services PMI index of the euro area scored 52.7 points from 53 preliminary. This was announced by S&P according to which the composite PMI index instead scores 52 points from 52.3 preliminary points.
Both services and composite data are at 8-month highs, confirming a modest rebound in Eurozone activity for February.
