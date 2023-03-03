Home Business Eurozone: PMI services index at 52.7 points in February
Business

by admin
In February, the final services PMI index of the euro area scored 52.7 points from 53 preliminary. This was announced by S&P according to which the composite PMI index instead scores 52 points from 52.3 preliminary points.

Both services and composite data are at 8-month highs, confirming a modest rebound in Eurozone activity for February.

