Everbright Futures Hou Xueling: Crude oil continues to fall and soybean meal hits new highs
Everbright Futures Hou Xueling: Crude oil continues to fall and soybean meal hits new highs

Everbright Futures Hou Xueling: Crude oil continues to fall and soybean meal hits new highs

China Business News 2022-12-08 13:22:53

The opening of domestic commodity futures was mixed. The main contract of Shanghai Nickel rose by more than 2%, and soybean meal, soybean meal, rapeseed meal, etc. rose by more than 1%. In terms of decline, crude oil, low-sulfur fuel oil, etc. fell by more than 3%, and cotton yarn, asphalt, coking coal, styrene, etc. fell by more than 1%.

Everbright Futures Hou Xueling: Crude oil continues to fall and soybean meal hits new highs

