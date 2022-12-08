Everyone loves a comeback story. That is an adage that has been held through time. People find inspiration in seeing others climbing back from a low point to triumph. It is something that sweetens accomplishments, as it makes the journey to them that much sweeter. When sports teams snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, fans want to share the sensation of such a win and tag along with the peak-valley narrative.

While most people think that the summer Olympics are the most-watched event on the planet, that is not so. That honor falls upon the World Cup, the football tournament that billions tune in to enjoy. Its twenty-second edition will likely be the most viewed in history, with more than five billion people watching and millions betting on the FIFA World Cup winner. The competition has acted as the stage for miraculous come-from-behind victories since 1930. And below are five that many fans have deemed the greatest in tournament history.

5. 2002 World Cup: South Korea 2-1 Italy

In 2002, the World Cup got held in Asia for the first time. Japan and South Korea were the contest’s two host nations, with the final match set at the International Stadium in Yokohama, Japan. Many believed Italy was one of the odds-on favorites to reach it, as it had a stunning squad packed with massive stars. Del Piero, Totti, Nesta, Cannavaro, Maldini, and Buffon, were just a few names that made the Cup cut by head coach Giovanni Trapattoni. Conversely, South Korea leaned most of its hopes on Seol Ki-Hyeon and Ahn Jung-hwan, both playing in Europe. And on then-hopeful Park Ji-sung.

Surprisingly, Italy ended the group stage in second place, drawing with Mexico and losing to Croatia. That set them on track to face to face South Korea in the round of 16. A team that finished its group in the top spot ahead of the US, Portugal, and Poland. Despite their current run of form, Italy still got decently favored over South Korea, but playing on home turf in Daejeon, the Koreans managed to rail back and win 2-1 in added time, with a goal by Ahn Jung-hwan in the 117th minute.

4. 1990 World Cup: England 3-2 Cameroon

African nations have always been trouble for Europeans in the World Cup’s group stage. Yet, no footballing country from the Mother Continent has made it to a World Cup semi-final, the closest being South Africa in 2010, Cameroon in 1990, and likely Morocco in 2022. That said, African teams have made top nations sweat in the elimination phase, and one super notable instance of this happened in 1990 in Italy, when juggernaut England faced Cameroon.

England made it to the round of 16 through Group F, where it was the only team to mark a victory. Cameron won Group B with two wins, and they beat Colombia 2-1 in the round of 16, while England triumphed over Belgium 1-0. When these two teams faced, England took the lead in the 25th minute, but Cameroon turned the game around, leading 1-2 by the 65th. Then Gary Lineker scored two penalties in the 83rd minute and overtime to help England pass through to the semis.

3. 1970 World Cup: Italy 4-3 West Germany

Here is what many call the Game of the Century. It got played on June 17th, 1970, at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. In front of an audience of more than one hundred thousand people, Italy led most of the semi-final match, scoring early in the eighth minute. However, Germany’s center-back Karl-Heinz Schnellinger managed to send the game into sudden death via a goal in the 92nd minute.

In overtime, Germany took the lead, only for Italy to equalize four minutes later and retake the lead six minutes after. Germany drew in the 110th minute, only to concede a goal seconds later.

2. 1970 World Cup: West Germany 3-2 England

Before reaching the Italy semi-final match, West Germany had participated in another nerve-racking affair in the quarter-finals, where they beat England 3-2. Again in sudden death.

West Germany was down 2-0 at the 49th minute-mark, conceding goals from Mullery and Peters. But, they managed to level things up through Beckenbauer and Seeler, with legendary Gerd Muller winning them the game in overtime.

1. 1954 World Cup: West Germany 3-2 Hungary

West Germany cuts again, claiming the top spot on this list. Why? Because this comeback got mounted in a World Cup Final. They were down 2-0 in the first ten minutes of the final played under heavy rain at the Wankdorf Stadium in Bern but still pulled through to win 2-3 in a match that had a lasting influence on Hungary’s and Germany’s post-World War II history.

Other Comebacks Worth Mentioning

They include France vs. Croatia in 1998 (2-1), Portugal vs. DPR Korea in 1966 (5-3), and Uruguay vs. Brazil in 1950 (2-1).

For more gambling news and reviews, visit SBS.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

