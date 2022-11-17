Two-year extension on the current contractual deadline, thus brought to June 2026, and substantial economic adjustment, well above the 422,240 euros (source salarysport.com) received so far.

It is on these terms that Walace Souza Silva accepted the renewal of his contract with Udinese, made official on Thursday 17 November with a press release in which the club expressed all its satisfaction.

Yes, because between the lines of the dispatch “Udinese Calcio is pleased to announce the renewal of Walace’s contract”, there are indeed the fine words of the occasion, but above all a lot of numbers, both those that have already made ends meet , thus giving reason to Gino Pozzo who paid out 6 million in August 2019 taking him from Hanover, and both those who will be updated in the face of a possible request on the market, where the 27-year-old from Salvador has attracted attention with concrete performances and continuous.

As if to say that for how Walace is playing he has already “repaid” the investment on a technical level, but it could also become a future capital gain for the club which, with the renewal in hand, will have more room for negotiation with possible buyers.

Separating these two aspects would be a mistake, especially thinking back to no later than five months ago, when Walace had already closed his apartment in Udine, convinced as he was that he had to look for another team.

The club itself had proposed him first to Spezia and then to Napoli, finally negotiating with Flamengo who really did everything to bring the midfielder home, only to be rejected by the last offer of around 7 million euros sent to the Pozzos by Rogerio Luiz Braun, the same agent of a Walace who couldn’t wait to return home in August, expected by his wife Camila who would soon give birth to twins.

On these bases Walace began his fourth season at Udinese, perhaps even amid the perplexities of Andrea Sottil who didn’t consider him very suitable for vertical play.

Instead, the field has overturned these premises, with Walace climbing to first place in Serie A in terms of recoveries, at an altitude of 133, to the point of becoming an indispensable Praetorian for Sottil who made him play more than all of the outfield players.

Just think, since November 2020 Walace has missed only two games due to suspension, playing 81 out of 105 overall, with the last absence dated March 13th. Compared to Gotti and Cioffi, Sottil asks him purely for the function of pure interdictor recovery, which has become a specialty even in the face of the saudade and fear of that car accident from which he emerged unharmed on 11 October.