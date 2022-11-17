THIRD. A woman was slightly intoxicated in the early evening of Wednesday 17 November following the start of a fire which affected a thermo fireplace in a home in Tricesimo.

The causes are under investigation.

After the alarm, launched with a call to the single emergency number Nue112, the call was immediately transferred to Sores.

The nurses of the operations center of the regional health emergency operational structure immediately sent an ambulance from Tarcento to the scene. The firefighters were also immediately alerted.

Once on site, health workers assisted the woman, who suffered minor injuries to her hands, who was then promptly transported to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine in non-serious conditions. She’s not in danger of life.