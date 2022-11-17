Listen to the audio version of the article

The biomedical, a sector that should be considered strategic especially after the pandemic , risks ending up on his knees. The state through Asl has begun to knock throughout Italy on the doors of companies that supply hospitals with gauze, syringes and even very complex instruments (from stents to pacemakers) to collect 2.2 billion euros in spending overruns for the years 2015-2018.

How payback works

The letters with the request for payment within 30 days of sums often even tens of millions are arriving in these days in the PEC mailboxes of many companies, throwing them on the verge of desperation and already about 100 of them have decided to resort to Tar due to the constitutional illegitimacy of this all-Italian deadly mechanism (the so-called payback) which forces the productive world to repay about half of the debts made by the Regions with tenders for healthcare purchases.

In practice, the Region spends too much to buy equipment, at least compared to the fixed ceilings that do not take into account real needs, and the company makes up for it.

“Madness” which condemns many companies to close

“It is a disaster that must be stopped immediately. Many companies, especially SMEs, do not have the amounts they ask us to pay within 30 days. But then it’s a paradox: we participate in public tenders in which we are obliged to supply quantities of devices at the prices that are imposed on you otherwise we end up in jail for interruption of public service and now after several years they ask us for the money back », warns the president of Confindustria medical devices Massimiliano Bobjects.

Which underlines how with this “madness” many companies are being “condemned to close also because in the letters it is explained that if the sums are not paid, these are withheld from existing credits. Everyone is inside: from Italian SMEs to foreign ones up to distribution and large multinationals. Each pays for a piece.’ Among other things, bringing the sector to its knees also means putting the provision of services at risk given that companies may not be able to guarantee the supply of products, even life-saving ones, to hospitals.