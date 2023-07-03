Home » EVG trade union accepts offer of arbitration in wage dispute
by admin
In the collective bargaining dispute with Deutsche Bahn, the railway and transport union is now opting for a solution by arbitration. If an agreement is reached, the EVG would refrain from strikes during the holiday period, according to the EVG negotiator.

Nürnberger, Dieter | Jun 29, 2023 5:06 pm

