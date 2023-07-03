EVG trade union accepts offer of arbitration in wage dispute

16
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Pocket
In the collective bargaining dispute with Deutsche Bahn, the railway and transport union is now opting for a solution by arbitration. If an agreement is reached, the EVG would refrain from strikes during the holiday period, according to the EVG negotiator.
Podcast
The daily summary of economic events in 25 minutes. With classification, background, connections and the importance for our society and consumers.
See also Tokyo Stock Exchange + 4% after oil crash, focus on Ipo NIO in Hong Kong. US futures down, ECB waiting at the gate