Linux kernel at risk: IT security gap with high risk! Vulnerability allows privilege escalation

As the BSI is currently reporting, a vulnerability has been found in the Linux kernel. You can read a description of the vulnerability and a list of affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for Linux kernels on June 30th, 2023. The operating systems UNIX and Linux as well as the product Open Source Linux Kernel are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Github Advisory Database (Stand: 29.06.2023).

Security Advice for Linux Kernel – Risk: high

Risk level: 5 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 7,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 7,0

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a list of priorities for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “high” with a base score of 7.8.

Linux Kernel Bug: Vulnerability allows privilege escalation

The kernel represents the core of the Linux operating system.

A local attacker can exploit a vulnerability in the Linux kernel to increase his privileges.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-2163 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux

Products

Open Source Linux Kernel >= 5.4 (cpe:/o:linux:linux_kernel)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Github Advisory Database vom 2023-06-29 (30.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Linux kernels. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

06/30/2023 – Initial version

