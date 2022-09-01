Source title: Excellent Group implements refined management to ensure the smooth progress of construction projects without shutting down

Every delivery is the practice of a better life. Excellent Beichen Tianyue centralized delivery ceremony was successfully completed. With its outstanding quality and meticulous service, it presented a ceremonial delivery ceremony to the owner. While realizing the owner’s vision of a happy life, it is also setting a delivery model. . A beautiful fulfillment of life Delivering and handing over is not only a bunch of keys, but also a ritual of life. In order to give the owner a ceremonial homecoming experience, the staff are careful and considerate, from the atmosphere packaging at the delivery site, the dessert arrangement in the rest area, the landscape decoration of the park, to the cordial reception in the handling area, and the careful explanation in the inspection area. The warm service presents a happy and warm delivery ceremony for the owners. After 26 years of hard work and development, Excellence Group has formed a diversified business layout, and is committed to creating sustainable development value for the city, dedicatedly practicing corporate social responsibility, and growing together with the city. In order to create a harmonious and beautiful house that suits the needs of the owners, Excellence Group has always adhered to the concept of lean construction, setting high-quality benchmarks, and building a transparent factory, and built high-quality residences with “ingenuity and precision”. An excellent intelligent manufacturing system with “8 construction methods” as the core content, and the excellent Beichen Tianyue project is a model work of this intelligent manufacturing system. The Beichen Tianyue project is located in the core area of ​​Jinghe New City in Xi’an. The project covers a total area of ​​about 143 mu, with a plot ratio of 2.5 and a greening rate of 35%. The total construction area is about 335,800 square meters. The geographical location is superior and the surrounding environment is good. In order to strengthen the advantages of the project, the project has been designed with great care from the very beginning. After several months of meticulous work, from the mysterious strokes on the design drawings to the construction of the project, every aspect of the furnishings, every craftsmanship and every angle is interpreted. The grand vision of “Harmonious Habitat for the Future”. The southern area of ​​the Beichen Tianyue project is undertaken by Zhongtian Northwest Construction Investment Group Co., Ltd. The overall architectural design of the project is based on the concept of people-oriented ingenuity to create a high-quality life, meet the needs of the whole life cycle, and interpret the ideal villa-level life. In order to let the owners feel the beauty of home, Beichen Tianyue carefully designed six home etiquettes, including the entrance of the hotel-style lobby, the sunken garden, the admission of natural courtesy, the central axis landscape of the oasis under the forest, and the return of the tree. Home road, double moving lines, full of high-level sense of entering the hall and entering the home. In order to improve the quality of life, Beichen Tianyue introduced the power of contemporary science and technology, and implanted wisdom, greenness and health into the concept of life, and built about 500 square meters of central landscape double axis, about 1250 square meters of all-age compound activity venues in the community, About 860m of fitness track system, as well as six group gardens, forest boxes and forest corridors on the central axis jointly create a full-age garden, a rest area under the forest, and a meeting room for the owner. The poetic nature of nature interacts with modern social life, which can not only experience the changing scenery of the four seasons, but also the social interest of the neighborhood, relatives and friends, and meet the community life needs of people of all ages as much as possible. 10+8 construction method, comprehensive escort project quality During the construction of the Beichen Tianyue project, combined with the actual situation, it adopts the technology iteration of the excellent intelligent manufacturing system, implements the concept of “scientific and technological innovation, high quality and efficiency, safety and environmental protection”, and makes full use of high-rise all-concrete exterior walls, aluminum molds, Excellent practices such as all-steel climbing frame system, BIM technology, standardization of construction sites, and digital buildings have successfully achieved the goal of reducing the number of operators and shortening the construction period while improving the quality of project construction, achieving the goals of green energy conservation, environmental protection, and cost reduction. At the delivery site, a special service team is equipped, from customer sign-in, identity verification, formalities, to key collection, house inspection… The one-stop service will give the owner clear delivery guidelines and a warm-hearted homecoming ceremony. Delivery is the end of waiting, but also a new and beautiful beginning. Excellence has never stopped self-improvement and improvement, and will not live up to the expectations and trust of every owner. In the future, we will continue to make unremitting efforts to polish our products with ingenuity and continue to bring more high-quality and considerate services to owners.

