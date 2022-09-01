Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, September 1. Question: Relevant principals of the three departments interpret 26 rescue and support policies for the elderly care and childcare service industry

The National Development and Reform Commission and other 13 departments have recently issued a notice on “Several Policies and Measures for Relief and Support for the Pension and Nursing Service Industry”, which clarified 26 relief and support measures such as rent reduction and exemption, tax reduction and exemption, and social insurance support.

What are the current difficulties faced by the elderly care service industry? How to ensure that the relief and support policies and measures are put in place? At the regular briefing on policies of the State Council held on September 1, the relevant persons in charge of relevant departments made an introduction.

“Affected by factors such as the new crown pneumonia epidemic in the past two years, the sustainable operation of some elderly care and childcare service institutions has been greatly impacted, and they are generally faced with prominent problems such as rising operating costs, rising labor rents, and increased spending on epidemic prevention.” National Development and Reform Commission Deputy Secretary-General Su Wei said that it is urgent to take effective measures to bail out and support the elderly care service industry to tide over the difficulties and restore development, so as to preserve the vitality of the industry.

The “Several Policies and Measures for Relief and Support for the Pension and Nursing Service Industry” proposes 6 aspects and 26 specific measures, which can be summed up as “two reductions and exemptions and four supports”: rent reduction and exemption, tax reduction and exemption; social insurance support, financial support, and epidemic prevention support and other support.

The policies introduced this time cover a wide range of areas, and the implementation of these policies requires the joint efforts of multiple departments and local governments at all levels.

Li Yongxin, head of the Department of Elderly Care Services of the Ministry of Civil Affairs, said that it is necessary to do a good job in policy deployment, strengthen supervision and implementation, and improve long-term mechanisms, so that more elderly care institutions can know about policies in a timely manner, make good use of them, truly enjoy policy dividends, and implement detailed elderly care service institutions. Relief and support policies and measures, optimize the environment of the elderly service market, focus on stimulating the development vitality of the elderly service industry, and effectively improve the quality of services.

“We must continue to pay attention to the outstanding problems faced by the development of childcare services, strengthen departmental cooperation and cooperation, strengthen policy implementation tracking, improve and optimize solutions in a timely manner, implement bailout and support policies, and accelerate the resumption of work and production in the childcare service industry to ensure childcare services. Education services can develop sustainably,” said Du Xixue, head of the Population and Family Department of the National Health Commission.

“Solving the problem of ‘one old and one small’ is an important manifestation of the people-centered development philosophy. The long-term and healthy development of the elderly care service industry is related to the happiness of thousands of households.” Su Wei said that there are currently 300 people in the country. A number of prefecture-level cities (districts) have compiled overall solutions for “one old and one small”, integrated resources in an all-round way, and provided “real money” policy packages such as land, housing, finance, investment and financing, and talents. Promote the high-quality development of elderly care services.

He said that the next step will be to focus on the implementation of bailout support policies and measures from three aspects:

The first is to make a good investment “combination punch”. Comprehensive use of monetary policy tools such as investment in the central budget, special bonds of local governments, and special re-loans for inclusive elderly care will be used to support the construction of elderly care service facilities and project operations, and to drive local government investment and expand social investment. In exchange for investment mechanisms, local governments are encouraged to give priority to public construction and private construction, and to guide institutions with strong operational capabilities to participate in facility construction and operation.

The second is to encourage social forces to participate. The elderly care service industry is in the early stage of development, and the sustainable development of the industry requires extensive participation from all parties to realize the integrated development of diversification, diversification and multi-format. It will encourage and guide housekeeping enterprises to actively participate in standardized home care home care services, and effectively improve the level of community home care care services. All localities should also explore appropriate support for domestic enterprises participating in nursing care services for the elderly.

The third is to strengthen the training of professional talents. The elderly care service industry is a people-centered industry, and the key to the long-term healthy development of the industry also lies in people. It is necessary to strengthen the combination of “soft” and “hard”, and actively promote the establishment of training bases for the integration of production and education by senior care and nursing service institutions relying on vocational colleges, and drive vocational colleges and leading enterprises in the field of senior care and nursing to cultivate high-level skills required by the industry. Talents, and promote the solution of the difficult problem of employing people in the industry.

