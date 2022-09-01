Listen to the audio version of the article

After six months of minus, the two-wheeler market returns to positive territory in August. The month closed with 16,126 vehicles sold: a growth of 3.2% compared to the same period in 2021. The analyzes carried out by the National Association of cycle motorcycle accessories during the month of August show that the motorcycle and scooter market has returned to rise, after a trend of the first warm months of the year characterized by the alternation of periods with modest slowdowns and complete immobility.

Bad scooters

“Despite the economic situation – says Paolo Magri, president of Confindustria Ancma and managing director of Eicma – and the well-known global supply problems, which concern the entire automotive sector, the demand for two-wheelers in Italy remains alive, confirming the distinctive capacity of our sector to satisfy the desire for new mobility and passion in the private transport market ». Motorbikes are making the big voice, with 6,864 vehicles registered, an increase of 13.4%. The growth of mopeds also continues, this year always positive with the sole exception of May: in August the segment recorded 1,314 vehicles and an increase of 10.8%. Scooters are unable to get back on top: 7,948 registered vehicles and a decrease of 5.17% compared to the same period in 2021. The electric two-wheeler sector also falls, in positive territory since January. The lack of incentives and the distorting effects of a contract last year dedicated to scooter sharing weigh heavily: 597 vehicles were registered in August, equal to a decrease of 25.9%. “Close to the electoral appointment – concludes Magri – it is also important that this ability be protected and enhanced by the new executive, especially in the face of the emergency of the energy crisis also suffered by a national industry like ours, which stands out in Europe in terms of production, market volume and excellence “