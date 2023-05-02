Home » Exor chairman Ajay Banga resigns
The president of Exor Ajay Banga has resigned, appointed president of the World Bank. As already announced, Nitin Nohria will be proposed as the new chairman at the company’s next shareholders’ meeting to be held on Wednesday 31 May. Exor’s CEO, John Elkann, will also assume the function of interim president until the appointment of Banga’s successor. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Ajay for his significant contribution to Exor and to our thoughts on how to build great companies,” said John Elkann. We wish him well in his new role, which is fundamental to our world.”

