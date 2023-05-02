Close your smartphone for ‘Disconnect Day’, 24 hours to say ‘no’ to web addiction

A day to free yourself from the internet. Just shut down your phones and computers. The ‘Disconnect Day’ will be held on Saturday 6 May in Fabriano, in the province of Ancona. The goal is to spend a day in complete disconnection. The appointment, organized by the National Association of. You. (Technological Addictions, GAP and Cyberbullying) with the Municipality of Fabriano, the Marche Region and the Regional Council, will put everyone to the test to get back in touch with the reality around us, often lived distractedly with our eyes turned to the smartphone.