Pirrone Srl / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 3582 of 06.13.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 407/2023 by Pirrone Srl against the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers Permanent Conference on Relations between State, Regions and Provinces, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Piedmont Region, Valle d’Aosta Autonomous Region, Lombardy Region, Veneto Region, Friuli-Venezia Giulia Autonomous Region, Liguria Region, Emilia-Romagna Region, Tuscany Region, Umbria Region, Marche Region, Lazio Region, Abruzzo Region, Molise Region, Campania Region, Puglia Region, Basilicata Region, Calabria Region, Sicilian Region, Sicilian Region – Department of Health, Autonomous Region of Sardinia, Autonomous Province of Trento, Autonomous Province of Bolzano, Asl 1 Avezzano Sulmona L’Aquila and against Tecnomedical – Ltd.

Attachments:

PIRRONE notice constitution Tar following opposition PdR Payback appeal.pdf (PDF 0.53 Mb)

Presidential Ordinance (3).pdf (PDF 100.8 Kb)

deed of incorporation Tar following opposition (1).pdf (PDF 506.7 Kb)

Precautionary decree (3).pdf (PDF 102.5 Kb)

Suspended instance (2).pdf (PDF 194.8 Kb)

letter Ministry and Regions PIRRONE.pdf (PDF 187.8 Kb)

motifs added ABRUZZO (1).pdf (PDF 493.3 Kb)

motifs added FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA (1).pdf (PDF 499.6 Kb)

motifs added LIGURIA.pdf (PDF 507.6 Kb)

motifs added PIEDMONT (1).pdf (PDF 0.56 Mb)

