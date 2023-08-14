Exor, Elkann seeks a change of pace for the future. And on Juve and Stellantis…

The purchase of 15% of the healthcare giant Philips by Exor certainly does not come as a surprise. On Affaritaliani.it over 18 months ago we had already illustrated what the path would be of the holding company of the Agnelli family. Four ways to go: the first, try to replicate the path traced by the French giants Kering and Lvmh, which however remain unapproachable. The decision to invest in Christian Louboutin and the Chinese Shang Xia, also owned by Hermes, should be read in this sense.

Il second asset is that of publishing. Exor owns the Gedi group, which publishes Stampa, Repubblica, Secolo XIX and so on (with, in reality, mixed fortunes). But also the Economist which remains a “must” publication among economics enthusiasts and the inner circle of good lounges. There the third way is to continue, consolidate and enhance the strategic and “primitive” business of the Agnelli family: Ferrari, Stellantis, Iveco and so on. Aiming, of course, also on the development of new transport technologies.

Finally there is the fourth “pillar”, the one represented by digitization and healthcare. Two different yet closely connected sectors. A substantial portion of the Pnrr will be destined precisely to the development of new technologies applied to the various sectors. This is how the bet bet on Casavo, the online real estate platform founded by Giorgio Tinacci among the most accredited candidates to become a “unicorn”, should be read. And the medical world, fundamentally disrupted by Covid, needs to find new ways, especially in the field of diagnostics, telemedicine and new remote devices.

