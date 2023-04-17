Home » Exor’s profit rises to 4.2 billion, the value of assets over 28 billion
Business

Exor’s profit rises to 4.2 billion, the value of assets over 28 billion

by admin
Exor’s profit rises to 4.2 billion, the value of assets over 28 billion

Useful monster for Exor. The holding company of the Agnelli family closed 2022 with a consolidated profit of 4.2 billion euros compared to 1.7 billion euros in 2021. For the first time as at 31 December 2022, the financial position is positive for 0.8 billion ( +4.7 billion compared to the negative position of 3.9 billion at the end of 2021). The net increase of 2.5 billion euros in profit is mainly attributable to the net capital gain realized on the sale of PartnerRe (2.4 billion), partially offset by the decrease in the share of the result of subsidiaries and associates (1,174 million euros ), including unrealized losses on PartnerRe’s fixed income portfolio. The proposed ordinary dividend is 100 million, equal to 0.44 euro per share (0.43 in 2022).

The new president of the holding led by CEO John Elkann will be the Indian Nitin Nohria: he will replace Ajay Banga, the next president of the World Bank, who will therefore not run again for the board. Sandra Dembeck and Tiberto Ruy Brandolini D’Adda will also be proposed as new non-executive directors.

The NAV (value of the company’s assets) at the end of the year amounted to 28.2 billion euros (it was 31 billion as at 31 December 2021). The NAV per share decreased by 7.6%, but – underlines Exor – it outperformed the MSCI World index by 6.6 percentage points, mainly due to the market performance of listed companies and the financial position. As at 31 December 2022, the consolidated shareholders’ equity of Exor attributable to the shareholders of the parent company amounted to 20.6 billion with a net increase of 3.86 billion, compared to 16.759 billion as at 31 December 2021.

See also  Wuhan female shooter video exposes large numbers of maggots in Nongfushan spring water | unopened water bottle | Epoch Times

The consolidated net financial position of the “Holdings System” as at 31 December 2022 was positive by 795 million euro and reflects a positive change of 4.719 billion compared to the negative financial position of 3.924 billion as at 31 December 2021, mainly due to the cash consideration received for the sale of PartnerRe (7.743 billion) and dividends received from equity investments (839 million), partially offset by investments (2.212 billion), buyback of treasury shares (255 million) and distributed dividends (99 million).

The proposed dividend (€0.44 per share), subject to the approval of the shareholders’ meeting, will be paid on 6 June 2023 (ex-dividend date: 2 June 2023) and will be paid to shareholders registered on 5 June 2023 (record date ).

You may also like

Lukaku-Inter goodbye at the end of the season....

Japanese company will sell air car to individuals...

Robot Flexiv Rizon 4 massages with artificial intelligence

Treasuries: Mixed returns, quarterly banking season continues

Nickelig: Indonesia courts investors / Wobbly: New ideas...

Positive EU stock exchanges with a focus on...

Anger after pension increase grows – protests and...

Are German stocks suitable for an investment?

A decisive week for Tim: the offers for...

Exclusive farewell party in the style of a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy