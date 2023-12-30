Experience Barista Quality at Home with the Melitta Solo E950-77 Coffee Maker

Specialty coffee in just a few seconds

The Melitta Solo E950-77 coffee maker is a great option for coffee lovers looking for a compact machine. Measuring only 20 centimeters wide, it doesn’t take up much space in the kitchen but doesn’t compromise on professional performance. It is very easy to use and allows you to customize your drink with a single touch.

With a multitude of options to adapt everything to your taste, from the intensity of the aroma to the grind and the temperature of the water, the Melitta Solo E950-77 ensures you can get the perfect cup of coffee every time. It offers three levels of aroma intensity, three settings for grinding the coffee, and three different temperatures.

By using coffee beans, the coffee maker ensures that each cup has the greatest aroma and freshness, preserving the quality of the bean. The machine also moistens the coffee before extraction, resulting in a more intense and aromatic flavor with each sip.

The Melitta automatic coffee machine has automatic cleaning programs and descaling to ensure efficient maintenance and prolong its useful life. It also has the ability to make two coffees simultaneously, and the coffee spout can be adjusted in height to accommodate all types of cups.

Buy it at its lowest price

This automatic coffee maker was a bestseller last month, and with a 36% discount, the Melitta drops its price from 389 euros to 249 euros. This represents a saving of over 120 euros and is one of the lowest prices to date. It’s almost impossible to find it cheaper in another store, so don’t miss this opportunity!

Amazon assures that the coffee maker will arrive in time for the Three Wise Men, with free shipping and delivery in less than 24 hours for Amazon Prime members. If you’re not yet a Prime customer, you can sign up through a provided link and get a thirty-day trial to enjoy all the benefits.

