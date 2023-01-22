Home Business Exposure of Apple M2 Pro and Max graphics processor running scores: 34.1% higher than the previous generation, comparable to M1 Ultra
Exposure of Apple M2 Pro and Max graphics processor running scores: 34.1% higher than the previous generation, comparable to M1 Ultra

Two days ago, Apple released the new MacBook 14/16 notebooks in a low-key manner. It mainly upgraded the M2 Pro and M2 Max processors. The Pro is up to 20% faster, with up to 30% faster GPU performance.

Now the GPU scores of Apple M2 Pro and M2 Max have also appeared on the GeekBench running sub-base.

With 38 GPU cores, the M2 Max scored 86805 points, 34.1% higher than the 64708 points of the previous generation M2 Pro.

The score is close to the 94,583 points of Apple’s high-end M1 Ultra chip launched last year, with a difference of only 9%, which is in line with Apple’s claims.

Even the 19-core M2 Pro scored 64,708 points, which is a 32.5% improvement in GPU performance compared to the 39,758 points of the previous generation M1 Pro.

According to data, the Apple M2 Pro is based on TSMC’s second-generation 5nm process, and the number of transistors has reached 40 billion, which is 20% more than the 33.7 billion transistors of the previous generation M1 Pro.

The more powerful M2 Max is also based on TSMC’s second-generation 5nm process, with 67 billion transistors, 10 billion more than the previous generation M1 Max, an increase of 17.5%, and more than three times that of M2.

At the same time, it also has a built-in video encoding/decoding engine and a ProRes engine, which can provide bonuses for optimized software, support various mainstream video codecs, and can greatly improve the speed of processing professional video workflows while consuming less power .

M2 Pro, Max graphics processor running score exposure: 34.1% higher than the previous generation, comparable to M1 Ultra

