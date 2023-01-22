JAIR PIMIENTA/EL PILON

This Friday morning, hundreds of people including authorities, relatives, colleagues and relatives were present at the heartfelt farewell tributes held in honor of the journalist Rosa Rosado and the audiovisual producer Jairo Araújowho died in a tragic traffic accident, which occurred on January 18 near the municipality of Codazzi, Cesar.

Relatives and friends of the journalists accompanying the coffins PHOTO. JOAQUIN RAMIREZ

The Departmental Library It was one of the stages where posthumous homage was paid to these two great exponents of national journalism. started with a serenade in the voice of the composer Jose Alfonso “Chiche” Maestre who interpreted some of his most recognized songs, among those ‘Recuerdos de mi tierra’ which, according to what he said, was the journalist’s favorite song.

“Oh sideburn I want to be that child who one day yesterday, played so much, ran so much, with his paper innocence, what would I give to see myself again, that time will not come back and with everyone who goes to my town I send you there my memory, streets full of nostalgia never forget me, you who have felt my traces of so many years and although I have to walk away, a drink remains with me in my soul, with love and heart for my countrymen “was heard in the voice of the singer-songwriter.

Subsequently, the journalists carried out a street of honor outside the library, all with a pink rose in their hands, accompanying the departure of the coffins towards the saint eccehomo cathedral where the funeral mass would take place. touching moment in which professionals came together to say goodbye to their colleagues.

At the exit of the departmental library in the street of honor offered by the journalists PHOTO. JOAQUIN RAMIREZ.

In the cathedral Santo Eccehomo de Valledupar Los Children of Vallenato they greeted the arrival of the coffins singing the song “Beyond the sun” to the rhythm of vallenato, part of the lyrics could be heard in their voices: “Although in this life I do not have riches, I know that there in heaven I have a mansion, like a soul lost in poverty, Jesus Christ had compassion on me, beyond the sun I have a home, home beautiful home, beyond the sun” .

The Vallenato children received them at the Santo Eccehomo Cathedral PHOTO: FABIAN PINILLOS

Next, the priest Enrique Iseda he presided over the funeral with messages of encouragement to his relatives: “It hurts more in the soul when a Be special who knew how to give affection leaves us and leaves forever. Only God in his infinite mercy can make sense of what we are experiencing today because it has been an unexpected tragedy that has left us speechless ”he expressed before those present.

During the funeral in the Cathedral PHOTO: JOAQUÍN RAMÍREZ

Finally, the bodies of the journalists were taken to their respective hearses to the cemetery Eccehomo Gardensto the north of Valledupar, where, with a serenade, a group of mariachis awaited them performing the song “The blessing came”. Followed by a few words from Jairo Araújo’s wife, María José Quintero, in which, despite her pain, she expressed words of admiration for her life partner.

In the Jardines del Eccehomo cemetery in Valledupar they said their last goodbye PHOTO. Fabian Pinillos

Before saying goodbye, those present left their pink roses in the respective tombs of the journalist Rosa Rosado and the audiovisual producer Jairo Araujo as exclamation mark to two people who, according to what they said, had a lot of Human warmth.