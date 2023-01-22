Great first half for the grenades, who score with a left foot from the Russian after Seck’s crossbar. In the second half the purple pressure was useless, Milinkovic saved on Barak in the final

by our correspondent Mario Pagliara

The Florentine night of the Bull is very sweet. Beautiful and concrete, the grenades celebrate thanks to a brushstroke of Miranchuk. In Florence in Serie A, Turin hadn’t won since 1976: tonight they fall asleep in the Europe area. The first victory of 2023 allows Juric’s team to climb to seventh place with 26 points, having one more game against Udinese who will play tomorrow at Sampdoria. The Fiorentina of the Italian is dominated for an abundant hour in terms of play, he wakes up only in the ninetieth minute when he has two big chances with Jovic and Barak: Zima and Milinkovic lock down the coup against Franchi.

KISSING BULL — Juric had said it the day before: “We have recovered our energy, now we want to play a great game”. No sooner said than done. The Bull of the first half of the Franchi shows off a kissing performance. What Juric had not told in the conference on the eve is the double move that pushes Fiorentina towards a tactical disorder rarely seen in an Italian team: from the first minute, among the grenades, there are in fact Adopo in midfield and Seck in attack. The former has the task, carried out very well, of playing half-back and half-man marker for Bonaventura when he advances. The second has the mandate to hit the Igor-Milenkovic couple quickly, and he often succeeds. However, it is above all the great talent of Samuele Ricci who shines in the Florentine night: he plays his best first half since playing for Toro. He builds, paints, runs and even fights. Complete race. Seeing is believing what he does after twelve minutes, when he first sends Duncan into a doll and then sends a splendid central filter for Seck. The Senegalese flies away, scores goals but there is an offside shoulder that denies him great joy. See also Bonacossa and Artissima: "Here is the business with which to relaunch"

CROSS AND THEN MIRANCHUK — In the first part of the match, the Bull has a clear dominance especially in the central area. He plays well, often raises the pace and strikes in the heart of the Viola defense: Vlasic and again Ricci pack the action which ends with a swing from Seck (22′). There is only the crossbar to prevent him from scoring a great goal. Three minutes later Singo also unloaded a high-demanding fireball, Terracciano saved himself as best he could. Fiorentina is messy, frayed, goes to the interval covered by boos and reacts timidly in the half hour with Kouame (at Biraghi’s invitation) who engages an attentive Milinkovic. But Toro’s best is yet to come: three minutes later, the ball stops on Miranchuk’s left foot (served by Vojvoda after Amrabat’s mistake). The Russian has a magnet at his foot and places an elusive left-handed chocolate with disarming simplicity. It is his fourth goal in the league, the second in 2023: Toro deservedly ahead. And in the 45th minute Vlasic could even double up.

MILINKOVIC SAVE EVERYTHING — At the start of the second half, Fiorentina gained a bit of the field and tried to get back on the tide pushed by Bonaventura (shot from distance in the 9th minute). At the tenth Italian he throws Jovic and Gonzalez into the fray (outside Saponara and Amrabat). Juric replies after 25 minutes by replacing an exhausted Adopo with Linetty. Shortly after, Zima also enters for the injured Djidji. The Italian team gradually increases the pressure, but Toro remains permanently inside the game and concedes little or nothing. In the ninetieth minute, a double great opportunity for Fiorentina: first Jovic falls asleep and Zima saves everything, then Milinkovic makes a great save on Barak in full stoppage time. Fiorentina comes out amid boos, Toro celebrates. See also Volleyball, Superlega, Podrascanin: "Trento can steal some trophies from Perugia"

