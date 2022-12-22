Listen to the audio version of the article

In December, the employees of the five Italian offices of the Azimut Benetti group (yacht builder) will receive a second extraordinary salary bonus, which effectively doubles the value of the thirteenth salary, through services and welfare tickets.

The bonus, strongly desired by Paolo and Giovanna Vitelli and by the management at the helm of the company, explains a note, «is aimed at supporting employees in a critical moment of the international economy, which has seen people’s purchasing power significantly reduced due to inflation and rising cost of living.

An addition to the 2022 bonus

A first bonus was paid by the group in February 2022, following the publication of estimates on the increase in energy and fuel costs. «The people of the group – continues the note – have thus faced the first part of the year with support from the company and will now be able to celebrate Christmas and 2023 counting on an extraordinary income, which positively affects the real power of ‘purchase at a time when “shopping” also means sharing with family and friends».

This extraordinary intervention by top management, it is underlined, «also intends to be a strong sign of appreciation for the work of our team, made up of excellent skills that have made it possible to achieve growth objectives above expectations».

Services and tickets

The bonus, as mentioned, is allocated through the provision of services and welfare tickets for a value based on income brackets, according to the provisions of the Aid Decree approved in November by the Council of Ministers.