EY: Sex in exchange for internal government documents?

The Berlin public prosecutor’s office has brought charges against a former employee of an auditing company and an entrepreneur. According to the report, the company’s accountant is said to have offered help in the legal dispute with the Ministry of Health and internal government documents in exchange for “sexual favours”. information of “Handelsblatt” according to the man is a former employee of EY.

An ex-employee of an auditing company is said to have given a woman confidential information in a legal dispute with the Federal Ministry of Health (BMG). The 51-year-old at the time of the crime offered the 29-year-old woman help in exchange for “sexual favors”, like that General Advocate Berlin reports. information of “Handelsblatt” According to the perpetrator, the perpetrator was a former employee of the auditing company Ernst & Young (EY).

The Berlin public prosecutor’s office has brought charges before the Tiergarten district court. In the case of the accused, among other things, because of corruption and violation of private and official secrets, in the case of the accused because of incitement to do so. Both are also accused of bribery in three cases each.

Between July 2020 and January 2021, the accused advised the BMG on the purchase of personal protective equipment, such as respiratory masks, as head of the quality team of an auditing company, according to the press release from the public prosecutor’s office. During this period, there were several meetings with the 29-year-old managing director, who is said to have led a civil lawsuit against the Federal Ministry of Health over contracts for the supply of respiratory masks. Accordingly, it was a low six-digit amount.

An offer to exchange sexual favors in exchange for litigation assistance is said to have been made in early July 2020. There were then several meetings with physical advances and the woman sent provocative pictures. The 51-year-old then sent her internal test reports, for example. The meetings were therefore documented by a private investigator hired by the woman’s husband, like the “Daily Mirror” writes.

EY takes the allegations very seriously, as the “Handelsblatt” learned after asking the company. An external law firm should also investigate the case. The employee concerned was released in autumn 2021, according to a company spokesman.

