Vietnamese Liz Doung traveled the Balkans | Magazine

Vietnamese Liz Doung traveled the entire Balkans with her “Vespa”, and she adores our country!

Source: YouTube/prva tv

Although she had a secure job in Australia and a promotion in it, Liz bravely decided to take a big step. How did she come up with that idea?

“I’m very rash. I don’t give myself time to think about how and what will happen”, revealed Liz as a guest on K1 TV, who traveled almost the entire Balkans with her 50cc Vespa.

“I like mountains the most. When I went to Montenegro, I went through Zlatibor and Žabljak. I drove a Vespica 30 kilometers per hour uphill,” reveals this unusual Australian woman originally from Vietnam.

By the way, Liz deals with video editing and vlogging. She often records the landscape of our country, but also of our neighbors. She drove a Vespa 350 kilometers to Republika Srpska, while she even lived in Montenegro for a month, in Nikšić.

In addition to the Serbian language, Liz intends to learn Greek as well. She gave herself a deadline of six months. However, the Balkans are in her heart, she even learned to cook our traditional dishes. Of all things, he loves to eat roast.

As for love, although she kept it in Serbia, Liz is currently free and enjoying it, until some future opportunity…

