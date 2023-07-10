EZVIZ Dominates the Smart Home + IoT Cloud Platform Industry with Seven Sunflower Awards and Standards Compilation Participation

EZVIZ, a leading smart home and IoT cloud platform company, has emerged as a winner in the prestigious 7th “Sunflower Award” Smart Home Awards Ceremony, held on July 9, 2023, at the Canton Fair Complex. The company received a total of seven major awards, solidifying its position as an industry leader in the smart home and IoT cloud platform industry.

The Sunflower Award, known as the “Oscar” of the domestic smart home selection, recognizes companies for their excellence and innovation in the field. EZVIZ was highly praised by both the expert jury and online voters, surpassing numerous other brands in the industry.

EZVIZ’s Y3000FVX Aurora face video lock dual-camera version was the highlight of the evening, winning four important awards, including the “Gold Award for Smart Lock Industry Products,” the “Gold Supreme Award for Smart Lock Industry,” the “Science and Technology Innovation Award for Smart Lock Industry,” and the “Quality and Safety Award for Smart Lock Industry.” Additionally, EZVIZ received the “Smart Lock Industry Leadership Brand Award” and the “Whole House Smart Consumer Favorite Brand Award,” while its IoT Cloud Platform won the prestigious “Whole House Smart IoT Cloud Platform Service Supreme Award.” These accolades recognize EZVIZ’s excellence in both its smart home products and IoT capabilities.

One of the key factors contributing to EZVIZ’s success is its focus on visual technology and innovation in the development of high-end smart locks. Since releasing its first door lock in 2016, EZVIZ has utilized video and visual technology to upgrade its smart locks intelligently. The company’s product matrix includes video locks, face locks, and face video locks, featuring innovative technologies such as dual-camera solutions, 3D self-developed face recognition modules, and algorithm stores. The EZVIZ Y3000FVX Aurora Face Video Lock Dual Camera Edition, which won multiple awards at the Sunflower Awards, embodies these cutting-edge technologies with features like package care and child exit detection algorithms, a high-definition indoor screen, and face unlocking capabilities. EZVIZ’s pursuit of technological advancements has resonated with consumers, allowing its smart locks to rank among the top brands on leading e-commerce platforms.

In addition to its accomplishments in the smart lock industry, EZVIZ has also made significant strides in creating a warm and comprehensive smart home experience for consumers. The company aims to be a reliable provider of smart home services and IoT cloud platforms, offering solutions for home security, emotional care, comfortable environments, and much more. EZVIZ’s commitment to a safe and intelligent life is evident in its range of products tailored to specific demographics, including the elderly, children, women, and pets. For instance, EZVIZ provides home care services for the elderly using smart home fall detection radars and value-added services, while its baby care cameras and cry detection features cater to parents’ needs. Moreover, EZVIZ’s pet care camera offers remote companionship and interactive features for pet owners.

In recognition of its expertise in smart home systems, EZVIZ was invited to participate in the launch ceremony of the “Smart Door Lock Evaluation Standard” and the “Smart Switch Evaluation Standard.” As a core participating unit, EZVIZ will work alongside major lock companies to contribute to the development of high-quality smart door lock and smart switch industries.

Furthermore, EZVIZ has successfully integrated its AIoT service capabilities to create a comprehensive whole-house intelligence ecosystem. With EZVIZ’s IoT cloud platform at its core, the ecosystem offers SaaS services through the “EZVIZ Cloud Video” app, enabling users to remotely control and interact with their smart home devices. The platform has gained significant popularity, boasting high monthly active user numbers and a large user base.

Through an open ecosystem model, EZVIZ collaborates with partners to integrate their smart hardware devices into its IoT cloud platform, expanding the range of smart home products and solutions available to consumers. By leveraging its technical advantages and extensive experience in the cloud platform and smart home markets, EZVIZ has connected millions of IoT devices to its platform and continues to create a more comprehensive smart life experience for users.

With its notable achievements at the Sunflower Awards, EZVIZ remains committed to delivering refined smart home products and innovative solutions that meet the highest standards and enhance user experiences. The company’s dedication to excellence and innovation positions it as a leading player in the smart home and IoT cloud platform industry.

