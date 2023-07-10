Escalating Violence in Sudan’s Capital Area Causes Devastating Civilian Casualties

Civilian Casualties are Serious in Fierce Clashes in Sudan’s Capital Area

On the 8th local time, fierce clashes continued between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, and the surrounding capital areas including North Khartoum and Omdurman, resulting in dozens of casualties.

According to data released by the Sudanese Ministry of Health, 22 people were killed and dozens were injured in the airstrike in the city of Omdurman alone.

The recent clashes between the Sudanese conflicting parties in the capital circle are mainly concentrated in the city of Omdurman. Important military targets such as the Air Force Base of the Sudanese Armed Forces, the Headquarters of the Engineer Corps, and the Headquarters of the Central Reserve Force are all located in the city. At the same time, this area is also an important supply base for the Rapid Support Forces to transport troops and weapons from the Darfur region in western Sudan to the capital circle. Since the beginning of July, the Sudanese Armed Forces has mobilized special forces to carry out a large-scale suppression operation in Omdurman City, intending to clear the Rapid Support Forces from this area.

On the 8th, the two sides in the conflict fought fiercely at the National Television Building in the east of Omdurman City, and the Halfaya Bridge connecting North Khartoum City and Omdurman City. The Sudanese Armed Forces claimed that they killed 20 members of the Rapid Support Forces and destroyed many combat vehicles of the other side during the operation that day, and stated that they will continue to advance the clearing operation in the capital circle.

The Rapid Support Forces accused the Sudanese Armed Forces of an airstrike in the city of Omdurman that caused serious civilian casualties, but the Sudanese Armed Forces did not respond. According to data released by the Sudanese Ministry of Health, 22 people were killed in the airstrike that day, and dozens of others were injured.

The armed conflict in Sudan has lasted for nearly three months. The fighting in many areas, including the capital circle, has continued to spread to the city center and residential areas, causing a large number of civilian casualties.

Zainab, a resident of Omdurman, expressed her hope for peace. She said, “I hope that the two parties to the conflict can sit down and negotiate, and I also ask the international community to put pressure on them to end the conflict as soon as possible. The war devastated Khartoum, destroying infrastructure, factories, housing. The city almost stopped functioning and turned into a ghost town.”

