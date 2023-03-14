Dhe Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta wants to lay off another 10,000 employees. The layoffs should affect middle management, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Tuesday. In addition, 5,000 vacancies at Meta should not be filled. In November, the Internet giant announced that 11,000 employees would be laid off.
In recent months, numerous US technology companies have decided to make massive job cuts. The Google parent company Alphabet has announced that it will cut around 12,000 jobs worldwide. The software giant Microsoft wants to lay off 10,000 employees, the online giant Amazon wants to cut more than 18,000 jobs.
Due to the poor economic situation, technology groups have come under increasing pressure to cut costs, partly because of the loss of advertising revenue.
