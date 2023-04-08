The Food Agency’s World Price Index United Nations it fell in March for the 12th consecutive month to -20.5% from the all-time high reached a year ago after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) price index, which tracks the most traded food products globally, averaged 126.9 points last month, against 129.7 in February, the agency said on Friday, the lowest reading since July 2021.

“Although prices have come down globally, they are still very high and continue to rise in domestic markets, posing further challenges to food security,” he said. maximum bullfighterFAO chief economist, in a statement. “This is particularly true in net food importing developing countries, whose situation is exacerbated by the depreciation of their currencies against the US dollar or the euro and by their growing debt burden,” he added.

The FAO index of cereal prices it fell 5.6% month-over-month in March, with wheat recording declines of 7.1%, corn 4.6% and rice 3.2%. Vegetable oils fell 3.0%, a drop of 47.7% from the level reached in March 2022, while the dairy products index fell 0.8%.

Sugar, on the other hand, climbed 1.5%, to its highest level since October 2016, on worries about falling production in India, Thailand and China. The index of meat prices increased by 0.8%.