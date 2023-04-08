Twenty-five (25) count of which 11 (eleven) on goal and eight (8) corners were not enough for theInter to score more than one goal in Salerno, to increase that minimum advantage which in this period is never enough to take the game home, also because the door errors they replicate on the other side of the field, whether it’s the defense (as seen in the past games) or just the goalkeeper as in yesterday’s par. Simone Inzaghi has always wanted to avoid talking about bad luck and in fact if the same situations are photocopied week after week there is necessarily something else: lack of concentration e you belief above all, daughters of an attitude that is never entirely convincing and of a truly worrying psycho-physical condition of some key elements. Wherever you turn, you see problems in Appiano Gentile: not even the post-derby adrenaline of Italy has awakened the group, which was not helped – as often happens – by some you change which helped Salernitana conquer the field in the final, it being understood that Candreva’s goal (aided by Onana’s very serious mistake) could not have been more random than that. And so there qualification for the next Champions League it gets even tougher.

INTER AND THE FORWARDERS’ MISTAKES Gosens’ goal arrived in Salerno on Lukaku’s splash, the only way in which the Belgian managed to put his signature on the scoresheet – at least partially – because, apart from a couple of good saves from Ochoa, his performance will be remembered above all

the incredible headed error in wide open who sent the ball over the crossbar. Another situation, after the one a stone’s throw from the line against Fiorentina, which cannot be explained only with the many thoughts in mind after the racism case experienced at the Stadium precisely because even against the Viola he proved to be far from infallible in the decisive moment . Not that his team mates did better: Correa’s performance is the result of almost all those shown by the Argentine in the Nerazzurri shirt, Lautaro is in one of his

‘no’ moments which will only be unlocked when he finds the net again (and usually it only happens with a finely crafted goal) while Dzeko, who only entered in the final, has in any case been dry since mid-January.

INTER, ANOTHER GOAL AWAY The

sixth game (counting all competitions)

without winning, it hasn’t happened since 2018, it also comes due to the mistake of

Drunk which led to the

25th goal conceded away: this too can’t be a coincidence, given that only 8 goals have been conceded at San Siro. As with the forwards, the feeling is that individual mistakes are the offspring of a lack of tension, at least for the entirety of the match. We still saw the “vaffa” to his teammates in case of wrong choices or passes not received, the atmosphere in the squad still doesn’t seem like that of a team that has to pursue a vital objective and still has 40 days of the season ahead in which we have to play the quarter-finals of the Champions League and the return of the semi-final of the Italian Cup.

INTER, INZAGHI’S FAULTS But then

Is Inzaghi not to blame? That’s not really the case because if it’s true that the attitude of the players in the 90’s is also (and above all) the result of a coach’s approach, the choices from the bench in many cases don’t help. At this moment in which Inter can’t close matches, the substitutions are being generous and conservative, sometimes suggesting fear. Why

only 65′ for Asllani to bring in the worst Brozovic of recent seasons? Gagliardini also contributes to the retreat of the center of gravity which, combined with the fear of a draw that the players always seem to have due to the latest results, promptly leads the opponents to have more chances than those suffered by the Nerazzurri rearguard in the first part of the match.

INTER CRISIS, WHAT TO DO NOW? The recipe of Simone Inzaghi, who has nothing to scold the team by saying “that there was nothing to reproach in terms of commitment“, is to continue

work. More on the head than tactically, while the players have a duty to understand that

Inter’s future is really at stake because the difference between a fourth or fifth place would be decisive for the 2023/24 plans and projects. The coach is asked to do

heavy choicesperhaps with regard to those players who know that they will leave at the end of the year and therefore do not have the ‘sacred fire’ (one example above all: de Vrij who, after a game like yesterday, complains about the limited space and does not give certainties of renewal). There is little time left and the opportunities are less and less.