Farewell to CheBanca!, it becomes Mediobanca Premier. Here’s what changes

Business

by admin
CheBanca! change its name and become Mediobanca Premier. The lender has announced the new business plan which also provides for the rebranding. Starting from 1 January 2024, – reports Bluerating – the reality dedicated to savings management and investments will become Mediobanca Premier. The launch of the new image will be supported by a campaign of comunicationwhich will subsequently be extended to the range of products, to physical network and you have digital channels.

The goals of rebranding are: leveraging the distinctiveness of the brand Mediobanca to attract new clients and new professionals; complete the repositioning of the offer and of the business model with brand image and online communication; generate new synergies with the group and value the specific skills and unique deriving from the integration between wealth management and corporate & investment banking.

