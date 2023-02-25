Maurizio Costanzo has died

Farewell to Maurizio Costanzo. The hugely popular journalist, author and TV presenter passed away in Rome. He was 84 years old. The cause of his death is not known. The communication arrived around 13 from his press office.

Who was Maurizio Costanzo

The story of Maurizio Costanzo is hand in glove with that of our country. The Roman journalist was able to tell about Italy’s vices and virtues. But he also experienced the black news intensely: he escaped an attack organized by Matteo Messina Denaro, in 1993 in Via Fauro in Rome. But he was also involved in the P2 scandal, the Masonic lodge founded by Licio Gelli which enclosed the powerful of Italy. His private life also became an object of attention. Married four times, he had been linked to Maria De Filippi since the early 1990s, before getting married in 1995. She was also in the car that miraculously escaped the 1993 attack. Less known – but no less important – his role in the history of Italian music: we owe him the writing of the famous “Se telephoning”, immortalized by Mina.

Maurizio Costanzo, journalist, director, television host, songwriter and screenwriter, he was a monument of Italian TV, one of the best known and most loved faces of the small screen. His long career had begun in the 1950s in the press and then on the radio, but his great success had come as the creator and presenter of “Bontà loro” and above all of his famous salon, the “Maurizio Costanzo Show“, one of the longest-running programs ever.

