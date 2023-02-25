Home Business Farewell to Maurizio Costanzo: the king of TV was 84 years old
Business

Farewell to Maurizio Costanzo: the king of TV was 84 years old

by admin
Farewell to Maurizio Costanzo: the king of TV was 84 years old

Maurizio Costanzo has died

Farewell to Maurizio Costanzo. The hugely popular journalist, author and TV presenter passed away in Rome. He was 84 years old. The cause of his death is not known. The communication arrived around 13 from his press office.

Who was Maurizio Costanzo

The story of Maurizio Costanzo is hand in glove with that of our country. The Roman journalist was able to tell about Italy’s vices and virtues. But he also experienced the black news intensely: he escaped an attack organized by Matteo Messina Denaro, in 1993 in Via Fauro in Rome. But he was also involved in the P2 scandal, the Masonic lodge founded by Licio Gelli which enclosed the powerful of Italy. His private life also became an object of attention. Married four times, he had been linked to Maria De Filippi since the early 1990s, before getting married in 1995. She was also in the car that miraculously escaped the 1993 attack. Less known – but no less important – his role in the history of Italian music: we owe him the writing of the famous “Se telephoning”, immortalized by Mina.

Maurizio Costanzo, journalist, director, television host, songwriter and screenwriter, he was a monument of Italian TV, one of the best known and most loved faces of the small screen. His long career had begun in the 1950s in the press and then on the radio, but his great success had come as the creator and presenter of “Bontà loro” and above all of his famous salon, the “Maurizio Costanzo Show“, one of the longest-running programs ever.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Credit card business rectification will be strengthened and...

Apple accurately distinguishes between the standard version and...

U.S. stocks close: The rebound in key inflation...

Ukraine, Meloni one year after the war: “Putin...

Inflation at 2% an untouchable dogma, but if...

Beatings in high school, Mattarella: “Civilization is a...

Cariplo Foundation: Giovanni Azzone towards the presidency

The net inflow of funds in the defense...

Camila Giorgi new queen of Mexico: the tennis...

Russian propaganda arrives in two kindergartens in Milan....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy