Argentine bird flu epidemic has expanded to 6 provinces and the country bans live poultry trading

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-02-25 08:52

CCTV news client reported that on February 24 local time, the Argentine Agricultural Food Sanitation and Quality Service issued a notice stating that as of the same day, wild birds and private free-range poultry in the country have been found to be infected with H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza virus There are 12 confirmed cases and more than 100 suspected cases of infection. The circular pointed out that the related epidemic has expanded to six provinces in Argentina, namely Jujuy and Salta in the north of the country, Córdoba and Santa Fe in the center, Neuquén in the west and Santa Fe in the east. Province of Buenos Aires.

The circular also announced that in order to minimize the spread of the epidemic, starting from the 24th, live poultry trading and public display will be prohibited throughout Argentina, including prohibiting poultry farmers, farms and veterinary institutions from distributing and selling live poultry, and prohibiting all domestic transportation of wild, Viewing and petting of birds, as well as the sale and display of live poultry at all agricultural fairs, cultural events and social gatherings in the country are prohibited. At the same time, the epidemic prevention and control of imported live poultry and related products will be further strengthened.

Argentina found its first case of avian influenza virus infection in wild birds on February 15, local time, and immediately launched a nationwide health emergency.