Fashion week, vulgarity on the catwalk: this is how western society disappears

Fashion week, vulgarity on the catwalk: this is how western society disappears

Fashion week Brand Namilia

Berlin Fashion Week 2023, on the catwalk … the vulgarity. Ira sui social

Among the brands that stood out at Berlin Fashion Week 2023 for their irreverence was also the German company Namilia. The decision to have a completely naked model parade in only a black panty with a crucifix hanging did not go unnoticed by the most attentive users of the network.

Maurizio (@capitano_ri) writes: “That’s why Western society will disappear without even having to fight.” Thought shared by most users, who unleash their indignation on Twitter. Claudio Centa (@ClaudioCenta1) for example writes: “If I say that something like this disgusts me, there is some good believer, better than mere mortals, to whom I belong, who sticks me out saying that I judge others. But let’s be clear: pure crap.

Fashion provokes and users are indignant. Who knows who really crossed the “limit”.

