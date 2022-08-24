Home Business FCA Bank and Credit Agricole Consumer Finance: si estende partnership con Groupe Pilote
FCA Bank and Credit Agricole Consumer Finance – through its Sofinco brand – sign an agreement consolidating and extending the role of leading company in support of mobility, particularly in the sector of vehicles dedicated to leisure. The pan-European partnership with the French Groupe Pilote, born in 1962 and today among the major European manufacturers of motorhomes, as stated in a note, has been extended to four other countries: Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands and Poland. In the coming months, the agreement, already active in France, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden and Finland, will be extended to other markets.

In the coming months, the agreement, already active in France, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden and Finland, will be extended to other markets. Through this partnership, Pilote’s network of dealers and end customers will be able to count on the innovative and flexible financial services offered in the various European countries through FCA Bank, and in France through Sofinco, a Credit Agricole Consumer Finance brand specialized in credit to consumption.

