FDA Investigates Elevated Lead Levels in Cinnamon Applesauce

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is investigating elevated levels of lead in bags of cinnamon applesauce sold in the US. Samples collected during an FDA inspection of a facility in Ecuador linked to contaminated applesauce bags revealed lead levels that were more than 2,000 times higher than the proposed rules, the agency said. At least 65 cases of illness, all in children under 6 years old, linked to WanaBana brand bags were reported. The affected products, sold by Wawona, Weis, and Schnucks, have already been removed from the market.

The CDC has received reports of 125 confirmed, probable, or suspected cases of lead contamination in 22 states. Furthermore, during a recent FDA inspection of an Austrofood facility in Ecuador, investigators found samples of cinnamon supplied by another company, Negasmart, with extremely high levels of lead contamination. These samples contained 5,110 parts per million (ppm) and 2,270 ppm of lead, well above the international standards body, Codex Alimentarius Commission’s proposed maximum level of 2.5 ppm for lead in bark spices, including cinnamon, by 2024.

The FDA’s investigation into the contaminated cinnamon applesauce bags has not found any other products that should be recalled. However, the agency continues to investigate whether the contaminated cinnamon may have been used in other products that have entered the US. The FDA is also maintaining greater control over some imported cinnamon products.

An FDA official suggested that the lead contamination may have been “an intentional act by someone in the supply chain.” The agency is committed to finding those responsible and holding them accountable. Dr. Diane Calello, from the New Jersey Poison Control Center, stated that contaminated spices are common and emphasized the toxic nature of lead to humans.

The FDA recommends that people who may have consumed the recalled products have their blood tested for the presence of lead. Exposure to lead is toxic and can cause developmental delays in children, as well as a range of symptoms including headaches, stomach and muscle pains, vomiting, anemia, irritability, fatigue, and weight loss.

Share this: Facebook

X

