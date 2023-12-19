Why ChatGPT should not be used as a web search engine

ChatGPT: The Limitations and Advantages of the Conversational AI Model

The rise of artificial intelligence has revolutionized the way we interact with technology, and the ChatGPT conversational model is at the forefront of this digital transformation. As users engage with this AI chatbot, there are important distinctions to be made about its capabilities and limitations in comparison to traditional web searches.

While ChatGPT has the ability to answer a wide array of questions and provide coherent and structured information, it does not function as a real-time search engine. Unlike traditional search engines that continuously update their databases with the latest information from the internet, ChatGPT’s database is limited to information available up to 2022. Thus, it cannot provide real-time updates or information on current events.

This limitation becomes apparent when the chatbot is questioned about recent events or news topics. Its responses are based on the data it has been trained on and do not reflect the most up-to-date information. This constraint has implications for areas such as specialized consultations where accurate and verified information is crucial.

Furthermore, the reliance on unverified data from the internet poses potential risks, especially in fields such as health and specialized consultation. Chatbots like ChatGPT tend to avoid citing their sources, making it challenging for users to verify the accuracy of the information. This was exemplified in an incident on Reddit involving health advice based on false information, underscoring the need for critical thinking and independent verification of sources.

In contrast, other AI models such as Bing AI and ChatGPT Plus offer features to cite sources and provide more up-to-date information through a live internet connection. However, the importance of critically reviewing cited sources, even with these advanced tools, cannot be understated, particularly in critical matters such as health and education.

While ChatGPT has undoubtedly transformed the way we interact with AI, it is essential for users to approach these systems in an informed and detailed manner to maximize their potential and minimize the risk of errors. The limitations and advantages of ChatGPT underscore the importance of a critical attitude and independent verification of sources, especially in specialized consultations.

As users continue to engage with AI chatbots, it is imperative to strike a balance between convenience and accuracy, ensuring that decisions are based on verified and reliable information.

