Expect the 6.0GHz Intel Core i9-13900KS, that’s coming soon.



After the 13th generation Core series processors of 65W and 35W series were officially announced, we obviously did not see the 6.0GHz Intel Core i9-13900KS processor, but traces of related processors appeared on Chinese websites earlier. son.

Judging from the exposed information, the Intel Core i9-13900KS is expected to be officially launched on January 12.

The design of the color box is the same as the current Intel Core i9-13900K, without much change, only the words “Special Edition” appear on the appearance.

From the specification comparison table, we can clearly know the difference between Intel Core i9-13900KS and Core i9-12900KS. In addition to the difference in the number of cores (24 vs 16), the more important thing is the 6.0GHz clock.