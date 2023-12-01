This new Apple video will break your heart: “The Lost Voice”

Apple has released a new short film on the occasion of the International Day of People with Disabilities that will touch your heart. To celebrate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3, Apple has released an incredibly emotional film which highlights the power of one of the latest and greatest accessibility features to come to the iPhone with iOS 17.

The film, titled “The Lost Voice,” was directed by Taika Waititi and filmed in New Zealand. It features Dr. Tristram Ingham, a doctor, associate professor of epidemiology, and disability advocate from Wellington who suffers from facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). In the film, Ingham tells the story of a young woman and her tender friend on a quest to find her own voice.

The short film aims to promote the Personal Voice accessibility feature. Personal Voice displays and recreates your voice, so if you ever lose the ability to speak, you can still communicate through your iPhone, iPad, or Mac and still sound like you, meaning your voice is never lost. Ingham shared his experience of using the feature, expressing his gratitude for being able to hear his own voice with his speaking style when using the feature.

The video also highlights the Real-Time Voice feature, which allows users to have their iPhone speak for them, especially for those who have difficulty speaking. In the video, Ingham created her personal voice to read aloud the new children’s book “The Lost Voice,” created for the International Day of People with Disabilities.

This heartwarming film showcases the importance of accessibility features in Apple’s devices, especially for individuals with disabilities. It serves as a reminder of the power of technology to empower and enable individuals to communicate and express themselves.

The film was released just a few days after Apple’s traditional Christmas advertisement, and it has already garnered attention for its emotional storytelling and promotion of accessibility features. As Apple continues to innovate and promote inclusivity through its products and services, the short film is a powerful testament to the impact of technology in providing opportunities for all individuals to have their voices heard.

