McDonald’s Announces Revamp of Burgers, Including the Iconic Big Mac, Under “Our Best Burgers Ever” Campaign

McDonald’s Announces Major Renovation of Burgers with the Promise of “Our Best Burgers Ever”

McDonald’s has announced a major renovation of its hamburgers, including its iconic product, the Big Mac. More than 50 modifications are expected to be implemented in its 13,460 stores in the United States by early 2024, starting with the West Coast and the Midwest. The changes will include better quality meat, smaller batch cooking, butterier brioche bread, and a more appetizing presentation of ingredients.

The transformation of its menu is the largest update that the Chicago-based chain has carried out in decades. McDonald’s has assured customers that the promise of “our best burgers ever” will be implemented without affecting the cost of current menus, although final prices can be set by the franchisees themselves.

Chris Young, the senior director of global menu strategy at McDonald’s, stated that they are looking to add quality to the speed and safety with which they have traditionally operated. The fast-food chain is looking to maintain its growth momentum, with its comparable sales in the United States increasing by 10.3% in 2022.

The Big Mac will be one of the main products to receive the change, offering an improved taste experience and a more homemade aesthetic. McDonald’s expects that the new approach will lead to an increase in its market share, as seen in trials in Australia.

This move comes as competition in the burger market has intensified, especially with the growing popularity of premium quick-service burger chains like Five Guys and Shake Shack. Chef Chad Schafer, of McDonald’s Chicago headquarters, has been instrumental in perfecting the new burgers, describing the current version as “a little dry,” compared to the juicier, newer look.

Despite potential obstacles in its implementation, McDonald’s is making strategic investments to maintain its leadership and meet the growing expectations of its consumers. The hamburger market in the United States represents approximately $136 billion in annual foodservice sales, and an estimated 68% of Americans eat hamburgers at fast food restaurants at least once a month, according to Euromonitor and Datassential.

The iconic McDonald’s hamburger, the Big Mac, was created by a franchisee of the chain in 1967, and has since become a beloved staple of the fast-food industry. The Big Mac has kept its essential formula consistent but has seen minor adjustments in regional variations over the years.

The announcement of this major renovation promises to bring a new era for McDonald’s burgers, capitalizing on its iconic menu item while adapting to meet the changing consumer preferences and demands.

