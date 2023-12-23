Resisting Data Colonialism: Practical

Some believe that colonialism is long over, others are certain that it never stopped. The book “Resisting DATA COLONIALISM – A PRACTICAL INTERVENTION”, which is openly/freely accessible as a PDF + eBook, examines a third possibility: Colonialism not only continues, but is currently transforming into it perhaps the most powerful form. It is the colonialism of data.

In 2020, Tierra Común was founded: a network of activists and scholars, mainly from Latin America, opposing colonialism that operates through data and digital technologies. This book was co-authored by the members of Tierra Común. It is intended to serve as a toolbox for understanding what data colonialism is, who it harms, and how it can be combated.

A long overdue toolbox, one might think. And one that is of course not only relevant for Latin America, but for the entire world, and in a very special way for Europe. After all, we all know quite well that colonialism was invented in Europe and became the lubricant of global capitalism, which now comes in its latest manifestation, data capitalism.

If you would like to read more about the topic, you should consider the following publication:

Mapping Deathscapes: Digital Geographies of Racial and Border Violence von Suvendrini Perera und Joseph Pugliese

Race After Technology von Ruha Benjamin

Race and Digital Media: An Introduction von Lori Kido Lopez

Data Theft – Big Tech’s New Colonialism and How We Can Defend It by Nick Couldry and Ulises A. Mejias

