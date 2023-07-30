FdI, out who was candidate with FI. Meloni-Tajani secret pact. Inside

Giorgia Meloni and Antonio Tajani

Many former Azzurri look with interest at Meloni and the Brothers of Italy

Stem the fall of Forza Italia in the European elections. In the polls, the effect of Silvio Berlusconi’s death has now ended and the Cav party has returned to decline. But the news that Affaritaliani.it is able to reveal is that there was an agreement signed months ago between Giorgia Meloni e Antonio Tajani so whoever was a candidate on the Forza Italia lists in the political elections of 25 September 2022 will not be a candidate in the Brothers of Italy, neither in the European elections nor in the many regional ones that will be held next year.

All to prevent important figures in the area who served in the party of Berlusconiand who are getting closer to FdI (given almost 30% in the polls, subtract support from the Azzurri. A cold shower for many former deputies and senators of FI who are looking with increasing interest at the President of the Council and who hoped to return to politics, in Strasbourg or in the regions, next year.

