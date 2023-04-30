Fear is back in the US

8
Fear of banking crisis is back in the US: First Republic bank suffers outflow of $100 billion
The crisis seemed to be over, but now customers are again running away from an American bank.
The First Republic has already lost more than 90 percent of its stock market value since early March, when Silicon Valley Bank collapsed. And what was left after that has recently almost halved again. The bank had to announce that customers were withdrawing huge sums from it: in the first quarter of 2023 it was around $100 billion.
