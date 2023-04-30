Home » Fear is back in the US
Business

Fear is back in the US

by admin
Fear is back in the US

Fear of banking crisis is back in the US: First Republic bank suffers outflow of $100 billion

The crisis seemed to be over, but now customers are again running away from an American bank.

Caught in the banking crisis: the First Republic.

Bild: View Press/Getty

The First Republic has already lost more than 90 percent of its stock market value since early March, when Silicon Valley Bank collapsed. And what was left after that has recently almost halved again. The bank had to announce that customers were withdrawing huge sums from it: in the first quarter of 2023 it was around $100 billion.

See also  Gold bulls broke out!If this resistance is broken, gold futures are expected to rise another $30 Gold, silver, crude oil and copper futures latest technical outlook analysis_Kshitij_team_daily chart

You may also like

Arket comes to Switzerland

Polls, sensational numbers. Lots of twists. Look at...

Storz Medical AG builds its headquarters

Coldiretti, the Village returns to Bari: ‘Crusade for...

Friends, “horrible gesture”. Maria De Filippi in pieces,...

The basis for the recovery still needs to...

Tracking app to replace classic tickets and subscriptions

Juve at risk, Elkann has to put his...

A robotics student in Frauenfeld wants to automate...

Maria Mazza out of “breasts”, what a neckline!...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy