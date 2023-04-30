Home » Footage of the attack on the priest in Ripnje | Info
A priest of the Serbian Orthodox Church was attacked in the church yard in Ripnje.

On Saturday, April 29, a priest of the Serbian Orthodox Church was attacked in the church yard in Ripnje, Belgradeand the whole case was recorded by security cameras.

The priest was first verbally attacked by MK, and then physically. The man was hurling insults at the priest, and the video shows the assailant walking towards the priest and pouncing on him. “MK was mowing the grass when he got into an argument with a priest who stopped his car after insulting him by the attacker. and MK came up and started hitting him with his fists“, locals told Kurir earlier.

Attack on the priest in Ripnje
The priest tried to get out of his vehicle, and then MK took the opportunity to hit him again. The church person was diagnosed with minor injuries. After the attack, as seen in the video, the priest left the scene on foot.

