“Fear of deindustrialization is unfounded” | Podcast Economics | DW

"Fear of deindustrialization is unfounded" | Podcast Economics

"Fear of deindustrialization is unfounded" | Podcast Economics

Hermann Simon is the founder and honorary chairman of the global management consultancy Simon Kucher und Partner based in Bonn. Since the early 1990s he has been dealing with small and medium-sized companies – especially those who are market leaders in a certain niche – and which are known in specialist circles but hardly in the public. Simon called these companies “heimliche Weltmeister” or “hidden champions” – a term that is still used in German business today. These companies, but also the medium-sized companies as a whole, is what is called the backbone of the German economy. How healthy is this backbone?

Editor at the microphone: Henrik Böhme

Technik: Thomas Schmidt

