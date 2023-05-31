Feast of June 2, made in Italy celebrates the Republic in Qatar

Listen to the audio version of the article

With a yellow Ferrari at the center of the show and music by Nino Rota in Doha, Qatar, Italian companies celebrated June 2 early. The Italian National Day, to which the Qatari authorities have been invited, including some ministers, was promoted by the Italian embassy in the country, with the ambassador Paolo Toschi, and by ICE, the agency for promotion abroad and the internationalization of Italian companies, with the manager in the emirate Paola Lisi. The appointment, a point of reference for the Italian community, was organized during the Project Qatar 2023 fair, which ends in the capital on June 1st, sponsored by Ice and dedicated to companies operating in the construction sector chain (with the exception of machinery and equipment).

«Italian companies in Qatar are working well, they are highly esteemed. There is a strong desire for collaboration, with the Qatari authorities very close to Europe and less to the USA and other parts of the world», explains Massimo Ponzellini, president of Lizard Renewables, one of the platinum sponsors of the event together with Webuild, while companies such as Eni, Fincantieri, Intesa San Paolo, Marcegaglia, Saipem, Technogym are among the gold sponsors and Eataly, De longhi, Leonardo, Ligabue, Ceretto among the silver sponsors.

From Lizard 1 GW of renewables in Qatar

«They are all companies that have projects in Qatar», says Ponzellini. Lizard itself, active in the field of renewables, with operational headquarters in Milan and one that has just been inaugurated in Doha, is planning a development plan worth around 5 billion in 5 years to build 5 GW of plants globally: «About 1 -1.2 GW in Italy, 1 GW in Qatar and the rest in Croatia. While as far as sources are concerned, 2 GW will come from solar power and 3 from wind power», points out general manager Marco Salvato, who also recalls the projects in Morocco and Romania, as well as those involving the development of biomethane, geothermal energy and hydrogen. “We chose Qatar to set up an attraction of capital also towards Europe and above all to implement a 1 GW pilot project, in collaboration with the largest Qatari operator of renewables”, he concludes.

Webuild and the World Cup stadium

Webuild, on the other hand, has been present for ten years in the country overlooking the Persian Gulf: in 2013 it was awarded – leader with a 41.25% share of a business association – the tender for the construction of the Red Line North Underground, a line of the city ​​metro. Also in 2013 it began work on the Abu Hamour hydraulic tunnel, while in 2015 it was awarded the Al Bayt stadium in Al Khor, 35 km from Doha: a structure that hosted the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and a further 8 games, including the semi-final between France and England.