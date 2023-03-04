On March 3, the Passenger Passenger Association announced the wholesale sales of new energy passenger car manufacturers in February 2023.

comprehensive estimate,In February, the wholesale sales of new energy passenger car manufacturers of the Passenger Federation reached 500,000 unitsan increase of 30% from January and a 60% year-on-year increase from February last year, achieving a substantial increase year-on-year and ring-to-ring.

in,BYD’s No. 1 position is still unshakable, with sales of 191,664 vehicles in February, accounting for 38.33%.One family monopolizes nearly 40%, which is terrifying.

With the delivery of the 99,800 Qin PLUS DM-i 2023 Champion Edition, and the launch of the new Song PLUS DM-i (said to be called Destroyer 05), the new Song Pro DM-i, the new Tang DM-i and other models, BYD’s orders will increase. continue to grow.

BYD is currently also actively building factories to increase production capacity. The current highest monthly delivery record is 235,000 vehicles (created in December last year). In the next few months, it should stabilize at more than 250,000 vehicles, and even hit more than 300,000 vehicles. After all, according to rumors of 4 million sales, BYD’s average monthly sales will exceed 330,000.

Tesla’s sales are also very impressive, with wholesale sales of 74,402 vehicles in Februaryan increase of 12.6% from January (66,051 vehicles), and a surge of 130% from February last year (32,403 vehicles).

GAC Aian ranked third with 30,086 vehicles, a surge of nearly 195% from January (10,206).Last year, GAC Aian won the number one position among new car-making forces in 2022 with 271,000 vehicles. This year’s goal is to protect 500,000 vehicles and rush 600,000 vehicles.