Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank is “heavily engaged” in controlling inflation. “We need to act now, openly, as forcefully as we did,” Powell said speaking at the Cato Institute’s monetary policy conference in Washington. ““ History strongly warns against premature easing of politics – were Powell’s words -. I can assure you that my colleagues and I are strongly committed to this project and will continue it until the work is finished ”.
