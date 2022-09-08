Home Business Fed: Powell confirms strong commitment to control inflation
Business

Fed: Powell confirms strong commitment to control inflation

by admin

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank is “heavily engaged” in controlling inflation. “We need to act now, openly, as forcefully as we did,” Powell said speaking at the Cato Institute’s monetary policy conference in Washington. ““ History strongly warns against premature easing of politics – were Powell’s words -. I can assure you that my colleagues and I are strongly committed to this project and will continue it until the work is finished ”.

See also  China Central Bank Report: The key to controlling inflation in China is to control the currency | Reuters

You may also like

ECB on euro area GDP: Lagarde presents worst-case...

With a total investment of 16.9 billion yuan,...

ECB and inflation threat, Lagarde makes mea culpa...

1.5 million from the Same Foundation for anti-Covid...

Stellantis: 4 electric Jeep models by 2025

Ischia, bureaucracy slows down Regina Isabella’s investment in...

ECB sharpens weapons against inflation: maxi rate hike...

Wartsila, protests against the closure resume, pending regulatory...

Great Britain announces a ceiling on bills to...

Green hydrogen in Puglia Saipem and Edison enter...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy