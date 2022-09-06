Salvatore Ferragamo closed the first half of 2022 with

revenues of € 630 million (+ 20.3% compared to € 524 million in the first half of 2021, + 17% at constant exchange rates).

Ebitda opened at 180 million (+ 24.4% compared to 144 million in the first half of 2021).

Ebit stood at 95 million (+ 44.7% compared to 66 million in the first half of 2021).

Net profit for the period was 62 million (+ 85.2% compared to 33 million in the first half of 2021).

The Net Financial Position shows a net liquidity of 309 million (compared to 205 million of net liquidity at 30 June 2021).

Marco Gobbetti, CEO and General Manager of Ferragamo commented: “We are satisfied with the continued growth in revenues and profitability achieved in the second quarter, despite the continuing impact of the pandemic in China. All the other geographic areas showed positive performances. We have made excellent progress on our strategic priorities and in the second half of the year, as planned, we will accelerate our investments to strengthen the means and geographical areas to support our growth plans, while remaining aware of the volatile and complex macroeconomic environment. .

Our recently announced partnership with Farfetch offers us the opportunity to leverage technical capabilities and reach a target audience to fuel our digital growth ambition. “