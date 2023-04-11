Listen to the audio version of the article

Ferrari today signed a memorandum of understanding with Samsung Display, a Corano group company specializing in the production of displays based on OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode) technology

The agreement is aimed at developing specific cutting-edge solutions for future models of the Prancing Horse.

The innovations brought about by Samsung Display in the OLED curved panel sector, with their reduced weight and size and above all color rendering and high graphic quality, will allow Ferrari to integrate cutting-edge technologies into their future models, in order to improve the user interface

Ferrari: new impetus with Samsung displays

In the models produced up to now, the Maranello house has proved to be a bit lacking on the user interface side but with this agreement, the brand will certainly have the support and know-how of a leading company in the sector. Collaboration is seen as win-win; on the one hand, the CEO of Ferrari, Benedetto Vigna, underlined how fundamental it is in the luxury sector, to which Ferrari belongs, to be able to bring the customer experience to ever higher levels.

The strategic partnership launched today with Samsung Display, aimed at developing ad hoc solutions for OLED displays, represents a significant step forward in the creation of better quality digital systems for future models of the Prancing Horse. While on the other hand, JS Choi, President and CEO of Samsung Display, said that “the Korean company’s many years of experience in the field of OLED technology places it in the ideal position to introduce high-tech displays in new generation Ferraris, which are up to of the high standards of the Maranello cars. The collaboration with Ferrari will certainly open up opportunities for applying our strengths to the world of super sports cars, consolidating our position in the OLED screen market for the automotive sector”.