Home Business Ferrari, Elkann: record orders through 2024
Business

Ferrari, Elkann: record orders through 2024

by admin

President John Elkann he told the sports carmaker’s shareholders that Ferrari has a record order book for its models until next year.

Elkann said that the Italian company’s two latest models, the 296 GTS plug-in hybrid and the four-seater Purosangue, have increased the product portfolio, “guaranteeing a record number of orders until 2024”. Ferrari also promised a total of 15 new models between 2023 and 2026, including its first all-electric car, which Elkann reiterated on Friday was expected in 2025.

See also  Assogestioni: assets rose by 0.5% to 2,206 billion in October

You may also like

Calenda stays with the match in hand. Third...

ROUNDUP 2: Reservist association sees the Bundeswehr reserve...

Intesa Sanpaolo bets on lathes: bought the Tuscan...

Japan approves first legal casino in Osaka, expected...

After the UBS-CS merger: how good are the...

Industrialization: Germany’s new China? | nd-aktuell.de

the new paradigms to re-found the European economy

Four aspects of energy security guarantee to meet...

Tips for the perfect keyword research

Calenda stays with the match in hand. Third...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy