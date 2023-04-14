President John Elkann he told the sports carmaker’s shareholders that Ferrari has a record order book for its models until next year.

Elkann said that the Italian company’s two latest models, the 296 GTS plug-in hybrid and the four-seater Purosangue, have increased the product portfolio, “guaranteeing a record number of orders until 2024”. Ferrari also promised a total of 15 new models between 2023 and 2026, including its first all-electric car, which Elkann reiterated on Friday was expected in 2025.